Kentucky point guard Ashton Hagans will miss the Wildcats' game against Florida on Saturday for personal reasons, coach John Calipari announced.

"Ashton did not make the trip with us to Florida," Calipari tweeted. "He and I met a couple days ago and he asked to step away for a couple days for personal reasons. I support his decision. We are going to need him at 100% for the postseason."

Hagans, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, has started 29 of 30 games for Kentucky this season. One of the elite defenders in college basketball, Hagans is averaging 11.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists this season.

However, he has struggled on offense in recent weeks. In the past 10 games, Hagans averaged 8.2 points, 4.7 assists and 3.6 turnovers while shooting 34.5% from the field and 17.4% from 3-point range. He also dealt with a left thigh injury after suffering a contusion against LSU on Feb. 18.

On Tuesday night, Hagans and Calipari argued on the bench during Kentucky's 81-73 home loss to Tennessee. Hagans reportedly refused to enter the game.

Calipari tried to shoot down any controversy on Friday.

"Look, I've done this before: There are sometimes I'll go to a guy and ask him, 'Do you want to go in?' If he says, 'No,' I say, 'OK.' We move on," Calipari said. "Some of it's late-game stuff because I had to sit there when I played and there's 25 seconds left in the game and you go, 'OK, go in and get that guy.'

"We've got a young team that's growing and learning and learn from every situation."

Without Hagans, expect Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey to share point guard duties, and additional shooting should come from Johnny Juzang. He started the one game Hagans didn't start, the first matchup against Florida on Feb. 22.

Nate Sestina and Keion Brooks also are likely to see increased minutes in Calipari's shortened rotation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.