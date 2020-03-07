Nebraska guards Dachon Burke and Cam Mack have been suspended indefinitely, the school announced Saturday.

The Cornhuskers play at Minnesota on Sunday in their final game of the regular season. The Big Ten tournament begins next week.

Mack has been disciplined on multiple occasions this season, being held out of the starting lineup three times and also getting suspended for Nebraska's game at Michigan earlier this week. He has played 28 games this season, averaging 12.0 points, 6.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

On Wednesday, Mack was cited by Lincoln police for leaving the scene of a two-car accident and negligent driving.

Burke, a Robert Morris transfer, has played in 29 of 30 games for Nebraska this season. He's averaged 12.2 points and 3.4 rebounds.

In head coach Fred Hoiberg's first year at the helm, the Cornhuskers are 7-23 overall and 2-17 in the Big Ten.