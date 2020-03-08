TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Balsa Koprivica scored 15 points, and No. 7 Florida State won its first Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title in school history with an 80-62 victory over Boston College on Saturday.

Dominik Olejniczak added a season-high 14 points as the Seminoles (26-5, 16-4) had a banner ready to celebrate their accomplishment, which was secured with Virginia's victory over No. 10 Louisville. FSU will be the No. 1 seed in next week's ACC tournament and looks to claim its first championship since 2012.

Koprivica matched his season high in points as both of FSU's 7-footers scored in double figures for the first time in ACC play. Patrick Williams had 10 points and six rebounds.

Derryck Thornton scored 13 points for Boston College (13-18, 7-13), which has lost five consecutive games. The Eagles shot just 9-of-33 (27%) from 3-point range.