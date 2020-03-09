        <
          Mike Dunlap out as Loyola Marymount coach after 6 seasons

          12:51 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          LOS ANGELES -- Mike Dunlap is out as Loyola Marymount basketball coach after a record of 81-108 in six seasons.

          Athletic director Craig Pintens announced Sunday that the school and Dunlap "have agreed to part ways."

          Dunlap, a 1980 graduate of the school on Los Angeles' westside, received a contract extension in August 2017 after leading the Lions to a better season than the one before in each of his first four years.

          LMU was 11-21 overall and 4-12 in the West Coast Conference this season. The Lions won their opening game in the league tournament against San Diego before losing to San Francisco 82-53 on Friday.

          Last season, the Lions began 8-0 and earned a postseason berth for just the third time since 1990. They reached the semifinals of the College Basketball Invitational. They also won the title at the Jamaica Classic.

          "Mike has created a tremendous foundation for us to build on, elevating our program in so many areas," Pintens said in a statement.

          A national search for a new coach is underway.

