James Madison announced Monday that it has mutually parted ways with men's college basketball coach Louis Rowe after four seasons.

The Dukes finished 9-21 this season.

Rowe, who was hired as the coach of his alma mater in 2016, went 43-85 overall and 21-51 in Colonial Athletic Association play.

"You won't find many individuals who love this institution and this basketball program more than Louis Rowe," athletic director Jeff Bourne said in a statement. "He poured his heart and soul into this program, and his student-athletes have represented JMU Athletics well on and off the court and in the classroom. That said, the competitive expectations for this program are high, and a change of direction is necessary in order to meet those goals."

The school has hired Collegiate Sports Associates to help with its search for a new coach.