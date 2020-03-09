Wyoming has parted ways with coach Allen Edwards, the school announced Monday.

Edwards was in charge of the Cowboys for four seasons after spending five seasons as an assistant coach in Laramie.

"I appreciate the contributions that Coach Edwards has made to Wyoming Basketball as a head coach and prior to that as an assistant coach, but after the lack of success the past two seasons I believe it is in the best interest of our program to make a change at this time," athletic director Tom Burman said. "We were all very proud of the performance by the Cowboys at last week's Mountain West Tournament, and I wanted to take some time to consider the future of our program after the emotion of last week. After considering all factors, we have not seen the type of on-court success we expect at Wyoming. We have a rich basketball tradition, and we need to return Cowboy Basketball to a prominent position in the Mountain West Conference."

Edwards was promoted to replace Larry Shyatt in 2016 after five years on his staff as an assistant coach. Wyoming won 20-plus games in each of his first two seasons as head coach, but struggled the past two seasons. The Cowboys went 8-24 last season and 9-24 this season, finishing a combined 6-30 in Mountain West play.

Edwards, who played under Rick Pitino at Kentucky from 1994 to '98, also spent time as an assistant coach at Western Kentucky, Towson, VCU and Morehead State.

Potential candidates to replace Edwards include former Nebraska coach Tim Miles, Northern Colorado coach Jeff Linder and North Florida coach Matt Driscoll, sources told ESPN.