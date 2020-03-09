Creighton guard Marcus Zegarowski is doubtful for the Big East tournament after injuring the meniscus in his right knee, the team announced Monday.

Zegarowski was injured at the end of Saturday's win over No. 8 Seton Hall, in which he hit all five of his 3-point attempts and led his team with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The sophomore is the No. 7 Bluejays' second-leading scorer at 16.1 points per game and leads the team in assists with 5.0 per game.

He will continue to be evaluated ahead of Creighton's first game in the Big East tournament on Thursday against the winner of Wednesday's game between St. John's and Georgetown.