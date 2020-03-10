        <
        >

          Nebraska adds 2 football players to undermanned basketball team for Big Ten tourney

          6:16 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Nebraska is turning to its football team for some help in the Big Ten basketball tournament.

          The Cornhuskers have rounded out their roster by adding two football players -- quarterback Noah Vedral and offensive tackle Brant Banks -- for the conference tourney that begins Wednesday in Indianapolis, coach Fred Hoiberg said.

          Both players will be available to play in No. 14-seeded Nebraska's opener against No. 11 Indiana.

          Vedral, a sophomore, played in six games (two starts) for the Cornhuskers football team this past season. According to the school, he was a four-year basketball player at Bishop Neumann High in Wahoo, Nebraska, leading it to three C-1 state titles (third-largest division in state) and a 98-16 record. He averaged 13.6 points per game as a senior.

          Banks played four football games this past season, but ultimately took a redshirt. According to the school, he averaged 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game as a junior at Westbury Christian (Houston) but didn't play basketball as a senior after enrolling at Nebraska early.

          Nebraska has only seven scholarship basketball players after it suspended guards Dachon Burke Jr. and Cam Mack indefinitely last week.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices