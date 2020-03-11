CBI called off amid ongoing coronavirus concerns

The 2020 College Basketball Invitational has been canceled because of the uncertainty of the coronavirus, The Gazelle Group announced Wednesday.

"Due to the uncertainty about the coronavirus and the impact it is having on college campuses across the country, we have decided to cancel the 2020 College Basketball Invitational," the statement read.

The Gazelle Group, which created the tournament in the 2007-08 season, said the CBI would return in 2021.

The College Basketball Invitational selects 16 teams that are not picked for the NCAA tournament or NIT. South Florida won the tournament last season in a best-of-three final over DePaul.

The CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament told ESPN's Jeff Borzello in a statement that its tournament is still scheduled to be played.