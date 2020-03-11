Western Michigan announced Wednesday that Steve Hawkins will not return, ending his 17-year run as head coach.

"We appreciate all the contributions he and his family have made to our university and the Kalamazoo community," athletic director Kathy Beauregard said in a statement. "Ultimately, I've decided to make a change in the leadership of the men's basketball program. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately."

Western Michigan finished 13-19 this season and was fifth in the Mid-American Conference's West Division.

He was 291-262 overall and led the Broncos to two NCAA tournament appearances, with the last coming in 2014.

Hawkins had been with the school for 20 seasons overall.