          Steve Hawkins out at Western Michigan after 17 seasons as head coach

          4:37 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Western Michigan announced Wednesday that Steve Hawkins will not return, ending his 17-year run as head coach.

          "We appreciate all the contributions he and his family have made to our university and the Kalamazoo community," athletic director Kathy Beauregard said in a statement. "Ultimately, I've decided to make a change in the leadership of the men's basketball program. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately."

          Western Michigan finished 13-19 this season and was fifth in the Mid-American Conference's West Division.

          He was 291-262 overall and led the Broncos to two NCAA tournament appearances, with the last coming in 2014.

          Hawkins had been with the school for 20 seasons overall.

