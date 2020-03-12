Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg, who had felt sick before the game, appears to suffering from an illness while on the sideline. (0:16)

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg was diagnosed with influenza after being taken to a hospital following the Cornhuskers' 89-64 loss to Indiana in the first round of the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis, the school said.

Hoiberg left Wednesday's game with four minutes remaining after looking ill on the bench. The broadcast showed him sitting with his head down.

The school said in a statement that Hoiberg was checked by medical personnel before the game. The coach left the contest for "precautionary reasons," the school said. He was transported to a local hospital and diagnosed with influenza A (common cold).

"He has since been released and has returned to the team hotel," Nebraska said.

Hoiberg has undergone two open-heart surgeries, one in 2005 and a second one in 2015 to replace an aortic valve.

Hoiberg took over at Nebraska (7-25) last spring after three and a half seasons with the Chicago Bulls. Hoiberg was the head coach at Iowa State for five seasons following time in the Minnesota Timberwolves' front office.