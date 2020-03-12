Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg was taken to the hospital following the Cornhuskers' 89-64 loss to Indiana in the first round of the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday, sources told ESPN.

Hoiberg left the game with four minutes remaining after looking ill on the bench. The broadcast showed him sitting on the bench with his head down. The Big Ten Network reported on the broadcast that Hoiberg was sick and wanted to coach.

There have been no details given on his condition.

Hoiberg has undergone two open-heart surgeries, one in 2005 and a second one in 2015 to replace an aortic valve.

Hoiberg took over at Nebraska (7-25) last spring after three and a half seasons with the Chicago Bulls. Hoiberg was the head coach at Iowa State for five seasons following time in the Minnesota Timberwolves' front office.