What we know and don't know after NCAA tournament cancellations

Jay Bilas reacts to the news of the NCAA cancelling the men and women's tournaments along with all spring sports championships. (1:30)

The NCAA called off its men's and women's basketball tournaments on Thursday, as part of a complete cancellation of all remaining spring and winter championships stemming from concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what we know about the cancellations, and the questions that still need to be answered:

What events did the NCAA cancel on Thursday?

The NCAA on Thursday announced the cancellation of not just the men's and women's basketball tournaments, but also the rest of the championship calendar through the spring -- arguably the busiest time on the college sports calendar.

Here is a look at the events that were affected by Thursday's announcement:

March 13-14: Men's and women's indoor track and field championships

March 19-21: Wrestling championships

March 20-21: Hockey/Women's Frozen Four

March 18-21 Women's swimming and diving

March 25-28: Men's swimming and diving

April 17-18: NCAA women's gymnastics championships

April 9-11: Hockey/Frozen Four

May 1-3: Women's beach volleyball championship

May 14-23: Men's and women's tennis championships

May 22-27: Women's golf championships

May 22-24: Women's lacrosse

May 23-25: Men's lacrosse

May 28-June 3: Women's College World Series

May 29-31: Men's and women's rowing

May 29-June 3: Men's golf championships

June 13-24: College World Series

-- Graham Hays

ESPN

Why did the NCAA cancel its championships rather than explore postponements, particularly in men's and women's basketball?

The NCAA was believed to be exploring options for postponement throughout the day on Thursday, but several logistical hurdles prevented this from being a viable option.

A growing number of universities are closing around the country for the foreseeable future due to this worldwide pandemic, so the lack of a defined timetable to return to campus would put the NCAA in a bind. It's hard to send an entire campus home for a month, bring students back, have the teams practice for a week or two and then hope to start an NCAA tournament. And that's not even accounting for the ability to secure arenas, secure travel and identify television programming windows for men's and women's basketball in particular. It's a great idea in theory, but not great in practicality.

There's simply a calendar issue, too. In men's and women's basketball in particular, many players without remaining eligibility would be pursuing their professional options or attempting to start their post-basketball careers. The NBA is able to delay things for a few weeks and reassess, because it's able to extend its season into the middle of the summer with no issue. It's likely impossible to do that in any college sport, especially one expected to end in March or early April.

-- Jeff Borzello

Are all spring sports canceled?

Not officially, at least not yet. The NCAA announced the cancellation of all spring championships, including the College World Series and Women's College Series, but it did not address regular-season competition, which is really the domain of the conferences. As of Thursday evening, the following conferences had publicly announced the suspension of spring athletic competition: ACC, American, Atlantic Sun, Big 12, Big Ten, Big West, Conference USA, Colonial, Missouri Valley, Mountain West, Southland, Summit, Sun Belt, WAC. Most of the suspensions were either for the equivalent of "until further notice," as the Pac-12 phrased its action, or through at least the end of March. Additionally, the America East, Ivy League, MAAC and Patriot League announced the complete cancellation of all spring seasons.

-- Graham Hays

Will 2019-20 NCAA champions be crowned in college basketball and other sports whose championships were canceled?

The NCAA hasn't provided a definitive answer on this, but it's difficult to envision anything besides a simple "no." College football crowned a champion based on polls for a number of years, so Kansas and South Carolina would win titles in men's and women's basketball if the NCAA decided to do it that way -- but that seems unlikely. In all likelihood, there's going to be a blank line in the college sports annals next to 2019-20.

-- Jeff Borzello

What will this mean for future player eligibility for affected players in college basketball and other winter sports that had yet to complete their championships? What about spring sports that had begun their regular seasons?

Both SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told ESPN they weren't sure yet how the cancellations will impact student-athletes' eligibility. It's a question that will certainly be tackled eventually, but was part of a long list of other repercussions that must be dealt with.

-- Heather Dinich

What will the revenue impact of cancellations be on NCAA member schools and conferences?

The NCAA tournament uses a "units" system to reward conferences based on the number of the teams from a particular league that qualify for its postseason tournament and advance. Last year, eight Big Ten teams qualified for the NCAA tournament and Michigan State made a run to the Final Four.

After winning 13 games, the Big Ten earned 21 units, which warranted a $35 million payout. Overall, the Big Ten reportedly distributed $759 million to its member schools last year. The Big Ten and other Power 5 leagues won't take a substantial hit, if the cancellations mean the schools and leagues don't get paid under these unique circumstances, but the non-Power 5 schools could be dramatically impacted by this.

Think about a league like the Missouri Valley Conference. In 2018, Loyola-Chicago made $8.45 million (paid out over a six-year stretch) for its league (the units stop once a team reaches the Final Four). That's an average of $845,000 overall for each of the 10 schools in the Missouri Valley Conference. Take a school such as Illinois State. That $845,000 represents about 10% of Illinois State's $9 million budget for men's athletics, per Department of Education data. That money can change these programs.