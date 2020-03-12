The Colonial Athletic Association said Thursday that a game official who worked this week's CAA men's basketball tournament in Washington, D.C., tested positive for coronavirus.

The league did not provide the official's name nor which tournament game he worked.

According to the CAA, the official did not exhibit symptoms until 72 hours after the game he worked. The league has made the schools and tournament personnel aware of the situation.

The NCAA announced a cancellation of all winter and spring championships on Thursday afternoon, including the men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments.