UIC has parted ways with head coach Steve McClain, sources told ESPN.

McClain was at the helm for five seasons, finishing with at least 10 Horizon League wins in each of the past three years. But his UIC teams failed to make the NCAA tournament, reaching the conference tournament title game this season before falling to Northern Kentucky.

Overall, McClain was 76-93 with the Flames, going 42-48 in conference play.

Prior to taking over at UIC in 2015, McClain spent several seasons as an assistant coach at Indiana under Tom Crean, and he had previous head-coaching experience at Wyoming from 1998 to 2007.