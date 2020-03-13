UAB has parted ways with head coach Rob Ehsan, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Ehsan was in charge of the Blazers for the past four seasons, replacing Jerod Haase when he left for Stanford in 2016. Ehsan, 37, won at least 20 games in two of his four seasons at UAB, never finishing below .500 in Conference USA play. In four seasons, Ehsan's overall record was 76-57.

This season, UAB went 19-13 overall and 9-9 in the conference. But Ehsan never finished above fifth place in the standings and failed to reach the NCAA tournament or NIT.

One name expected to be in the mix to replace Ehsan is former Ole Miss head coach Andy Kennedy, sources told ESPN. Kennedy has spent the past two seasons with ESPN and the SEC Network.

The firing was first reported by Stadium.