Clemson's Brad Brownell is expected to return as the head coach of the Tigers next season, sources told ESPN.

Brownell's job status had come under speculation after a 16-15 campaign in which the Tigers finished 9-11 in the ACC. Despite the record, Clemson beat Duke, Louisville and Florida State and also beat North Carolina in Chapel Hill for the first time ever.

Brownell has been in charge of Clemson for 10 seasons, going to two NCAA tournaments during his tenure. His best season came in 2017-18, when he helped lead the Tigers to 25 wins and a Sweet 16 appearance. They took a step back last season, however, dropping to 20-14 and missing the NCAA tournament.

There's optimism about the Tigers next season, as they lose just two players, bring in ESPN 100 forward P.J. Hall and have Fordham transfer Nick Honor coming into the fold.

Brownell received a contract extension in the summer of 2018 through 2024.