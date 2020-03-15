On Thursday, the NCAA tournament was canceled. Had it gone forward, which teams were still in contention to make the tourney?
The list below includes all teams that were still playing in conference tournaments, any auto bids that had been earned, teams that were done in conference tourneys but were going to be at-large picks and any teams that had been eliminated from or had completed conference tourneys but were on the bubble, per Joe Lunardi's final Bracketology.
Note: Asterisk (*) denotes team that would have been IN, per Lunardi.
America East (2)
AAC (12)
Memphis Tigers (first four out)
Tulsa Golden Hurricane (next four out)
Wichita State Shockers (first four out)
Atlantic Sun (1)
Atlantic 10 (12)
ACC (8)
Big 12 (8)
Big East (9)
Xavier Musketeers (first four out)
Big Sky (8)
Big South (1)
Big Ten (12)
Purdue Boilermakers (next four out)
Big West (8)
Colonial (1)
Conference USA (8)
Florida International Panthers
Horizon (1)
Ivy League (4)
MAAC (6)
MAC (8)
MEAC (8)
North Carolina Central Eagles*
Missouri Valley (2)
Northern Iowa Panthers (next four out)
Mountain West (2)
Northeast (1)
Ohio Valley (1)
Pac-12 (9)
Stanford Cardinal (first four out)
Patriot League (1)
SEC (12)
Mississippi State Bulldogs (next four out)
Southern (1)
East Tennessee State Buccaneers*
Southland (6)
Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks*
SWAC (4)
Summit League (1)
Sun Belt (4)
West Coast (3)
WAC (8)
Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners