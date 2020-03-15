The NCAA tournament usually produces some highs, some lows and plenty of madness, but this year, fans are left with only sadness. (3:06)

On Thursday, the NCAA tournament was canceled. Had it gone forward, which teams were still in contention to make the tourney?

The list below includes all teams that were still playing in conference tournaments, any auto bids that had been earned, teams that were done in conference tourneys but were going to be at-large picks and any teams that had been eliminated from or had completed conference tourneys but were on the bubble, per Joe Lunardi's final Bracketology.

Note: Asterisk (*) denotes team that would have been IN, per Lunardi.

America East (2)

Hartford Hawks

Vermont Catamounts*

AAC (12)

Cincinnati Bearcats*

East Carolina Pirates

Houston Cougars*

Memphis Tigers (first four out)

South Florida Bulls

SMU Mustangs

Temple Owls

Tulane Green Wave

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (next four out)

UCF Knights

UConn Huskies

Wichita State Shockers (first four out)

Atlantic Sun (1)

Liberty Flames*

Atlantic 10 (12)

Davidson Wildcats

Dayton Flyers*

Duquesne Dukes

Fordham Rams

George Mason Patriots

La Salle Explorers

UMass Minutemen

Rhode Island Rams

Richmond Spiders*

St. Bonaventure Bonnies

Saint Louis Billikens

VCU Rams

ACC (8)

Clemson Tigers

Duke Blue Devils*

Florida State Seminoles*

Louisville Cardinals*

NC State Wolfpack*

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Syracuse Orange

Virginia Cavaliers*

Big 12 (8)

Kansas (No. 1) and Baylor (No. 5) were two of the top teams in the country this year. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor Bears*

Kansas Jayhawks*

Kansas State Wildcats

Oklahoma Sooners*

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Texas Longhorns*

Texas Tech Red Raiders*

West Virginia Mountaineers*

Big East (9)

Butler Bulldogs

Creighton Bluejays*

DePaul Blue Demons

Marquette Golden Eagles*

Providence Friars*

St. John's Red Storm

Seton Hall Pirates*

Villanova Wildcats*

Xavier Musketeers (first four out)

Big Sky (8)

Eastern Washington Eagles*

Idaho State Bengals

Montana Grizzlies

Montana State Bobcats

Northern Colorado Bears

Portland State Vikings

Sacramento State Hornets

Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Big South (1)

Winthrop Eagles*

Big Ten (12)

Illinois Fighting Illini*

Indiana Hoosiers*

Iowa Hawkeyes*

Maryland Terrapins*

Michigan Wolverines*

Michigan State Spartans*

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Ohio State Buckeyes*

Penn State Nittany Lions*

Purdue Boilermakers (next four out)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights*

Wisconsin Badgers*

Big West (8)

Cal State Fullerton Titans

Cal State Northridge Matadors

Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors

Long Beach State 49ers

UC Davis Aggies

UC Irvine Anteaters*

UC Riverside Highlanders

UC Santa Barbara Gauchos

Colonial (1)

Hofstra Pride*

Conference USA (8)

Charlotte 49ers

Florida Atlantic Owls

Florida International Panthers

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Marshall Thundering Herd

North Texas Mean Green*

UAB Blazers

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Horizon (1)

Northern Kentucky Norse*

Ivy League (4)

Harvard Crimson

Penn Quakers

Princeton Tigers

Yale Bulldogs*

MAAC (6)

Monmouth Hawks

Niagara Purple Eagles

Quinnipiac Bobcats

Rider Broncs

Saint Peter's Peacocks

Siena Saints*

MAC (8)

Akron Zips*

Ball State Cardinals

Bowling Green Falcons

Kent State Golden Flashes

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Northern Illinois Huskies

Ohio Bobcats

Toledo Rockets

MEAC (8)

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Coppin State Eagles

Delaware State Hornets

Howard Bison

Morgan State Bears

Norfolk State Spartans

North Carolina A&T Aggies

North Carolina Central Eagles*

Missouri Valley (2)

Bradley Braves*

Northern Iowa Panthers (next four out)

Mountain West (2)

Malachi Flynn and San Diego State were one of the nation's best teams this season. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego State Aztecs*

Utah State Aggies*

Northeast (1)

Robert Morris Colonials*

Ohio Valley (1)

Belmont Bruins*

Pac-12 (9)

Arizona Wildcats*

Arizona State Sun Devils*

California Golden Bears

Oregon Ducks*

Oregon State Beavers

Stanford Cardinal (first four out)

UCLA Bruins*

USC Trojans*

Washington State Cougars

Patriot League (1)

Boston University Terriers*

SEC (12)

Alabama Crimson Tide

Arkansas Razorbacks

Auburn Tigers*

Florida Gators*

Georgia Bulldogs

Kentucky Wildcats*

LSU Tigers*

Mississippi State Bulldogs (next four out)

Missouri Tigers

South Carolina Gamecocks

Tennessee Volunteers

Texas A&M Aggies

Southern (1)

East Tennessee State Buccaneers*

Southland (6)

Abilene Christian Wildcats

Lamar Cardinals

Nicholls Colonels

Northwestern State Demons

Sam Houston State Bearkats

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks*

SWAC (4)

Jackson State Tigers

Prairie View A&M Panthers*

Southern Jaguars

Texas Southern Tigers

Summit League (1)

North Dakota State Bison*

Sun Belt (4)

Georgia Southern Eagles

Little Rock Trojans*

South Alabama Jaguars

Texas State Bobcats

West Coast (3)

BYU Cougars*

Gonzaga Bulldogs*

Saint Mary's Gaels*

WAC (8)

Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners

Chicago State Cougars

Grand Canyon Antelopes

Kansas City Roos

New Mexico State Aggies*

Seattle Redhawks

UTRGV Vaqueros

Utah Valley Wolverines