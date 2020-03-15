        <
          The 172 teams that could have played in March Madness

          play
          Life without March Madness (3:06)

          The NCAA tournament usually produces some highs, some lows and plenty of madness, but this year, fans are left with only sadness. (3:06)

          6:00 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          On Thursday, the NCAA tournament was canceled. Had it gone forward, which teams were still in contention to make the tourney?

          The list below includes all teams that were still playing in conference tournaments, any auto bids that had been earned, teams that were done in conference tourneys but were going to be at-large picks and any teams that had been eliminated from or had completed conference tourneys but were on the bubble, per Joe Lunardi's final Bracketology.

          Note: Asterisk (*) denotes team that would have been IN, per Lunardi.

          America East (2)

          Hartford Hawks

          Vermont Catamounts*

          AAC (12)

          Cincinnati Bearcats*

          East Carolina Pirates

          Houston Cougars*

          Memphis Tigers (first four out)

          South Florida Bulls

          SMU Mustangs

          Temple Owls

          Tulane Green Wave

          Tulsa Golden Hurricane (next four out)

          UCF Knights

          UConn Huskies

          Wichita State Shockers (first four out)

          Atlantic Sun (1)

          Liberty Flames*

          Atlantic 10 (12)

          Davidson Wildcats

          Dayton Flyers*

          Duquesne Dukes

          Fordham Rams

          George Mason Patriots

          La Salle Explorers

          UMass Minutemen

          Rhode Island Rams

          Richmond Spiders*

          St. Bonaventure Bonnies

          Saint Louis Billikens

          VCU Rams

          ACC (8)

          Clemson Tigers

          Duke Blue Devils*

          Florida State Seminoles*

          Louisville Cardinals*

          NC State Wolfpack*

          Notre Dame Fighting Irish

          Syracuse Orange

          Virginia Cavaliers*

          Big 12 (8)

          Baylor Bears*

          Kansas Jayhawks*

          Kansas State Wildcats

          Oklahoma Sooners*

          Oklahoma State Cowboys

          Texas Longhorns*

          Texas Tech Red Raiders*

          West Virginia Mountaineers*

          Big East (9)

          Butler Bulldogs

          Creighton Bluejays*

          DePaul Blue Demons

          Marquette Golden Eagles*

          Providence Friars*

          St. John's Red Storm

          Seton Hall Pirates*

          Villanova Wildcats*

          Xavier Musketeers (first four out)

          Big Sky (8)

          Eastern Washington Eagles*

          Idaho State Bengals

          Montana Grizzlies

          Montana State Bobcats

          Northern Colorado Bears

          Portland State Vikings

          Sacramento State Hornets

          Southern Utah Thunderbirds

          Big South (1)

          Winthrop Eagles*

          Big Ten (12)

          Illinois Fighting Illini*

          Indiana Hoosiers*

          Iowa Hawkeyes*

          Maryland Terrapins*

          Michigan Wolverines*

          Michigan State Spartans*

          Minnesota Golden Gophers

          Ohio State Buckeyes*

          Penn State Nittany Lions*

          Purdue Boilermakers (next four out)

          Rutgers Scarlet Knights*

          Wisconsin Badgers*

          Big West (8)

          Cal State Fullerton Titans

          Cal State Northridge Matadors

          Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors

          Long Beach State 49ers

          UC Davis Aggies

          UC Irvine Anteaters*

          UC Riverside Highlanders

          UC Santa Barbara Gauchos

          Colonial (1)

          Hofstra Pride*

          Conference USA (8)

          Charlotte 49ers

          Florida Atlantic Owls

          Florida International Panthers

          Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

          Marshall Thundering Herd

          North Texas Mean Green*

          UAB Blazers

          Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

          Horizon (1)

          Northern Kentucky Norse*

          Ivy League (4)

          Harvard Crimson

          Penn Quakers

          Princeton Tigers

          Yale Bulldogs*

          MAAC (6)

          Monmouth Hawks

          Niagara Purple Eagles

          Quinnipiac Bobcats

          Rider Broncs

          Saint Peter's Peacocks

          Siena Saints*

          MAC (8)

          Akron Zips*

          Ball State Cardinals

          Bowling Green Falcons

          Kent State Golden Flashes

          Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

          Northern Illinois Huskies

          Ohio Bobcats

          Toledo Rockets

          MEAC (8)

          Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

          Coppin State Eagles

          Delaware State Hornets

          Howard Bison

          Morgan State Bears

          Norfolk State Spartans

          North Carolina A&T Aggies

          North Carolina Central Eagles*

          Missouri Valley (2)

          Bradley Braves*

          Northern Iowa Panthers (next four out)

          Mountain West (2)

          San Diego State Aztecs*

          Utah State Aggies*

          Northeast (1)

          Robert Morris Colonials*

          Ohio Valley (1)

          Belmont Bruins*

          Pac-12 (9)

          Arizona Wildcats*

          Arizona State Sun Devils*

          California Golden Bears

          Oregon Ducks*

          Oregon State Beavers

          Stanford Cardinal (first four out)

          UCLA Bruins*

          USC Trojans*

          Washington State Cougars

          Patriot League (1)

          Boston University Terriers*

          SEC (12)

          Alabama Crimson Tide

          Arkansas Razorbacks

          Auburn Tigers*

          Florida Gators*

          Georgia Bulldogs

          Kentucky Wildcats*

          LSU Tigers*

          Mississippi State Bulldogs (next four out)

          Missouri Tigers

          South Carolina Gamecocks

          Tennessee Volunteers

          Texas A&M Aggies

          Southern (1)

          East Tennessee State Buccaneers*

          Southland (6)

          Abilene Christian Wildcats

          Lamar Cardinals

          Nicholls Colonels

          Northwestern State Demons

          Sam Houston State Bearkats

          Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks*

          SWAC (4)

          Jackson State Tigers

          Prairie View A&M Panthers*

          Southern Jaguars

          Texas Southern Tigers

          Summit League (1)

          North Dakota State Bison*

          Sun Belt (4)

          Georgia Southern Eagles

          Little Rock Trojans*

          South Alabama Jaguars

          Texas State Bobcats

          West Coast (3)

          BYU Cougars*

          Gonzaga Bulldogs*

          Saint Mary's Gaels*

          WAC (8)

          Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners

          Chicago State Cougars

          Grand Canyon Antelopes

          Kansas City Roos

          New Mexico State Aggies*

          Seattle Redhawks

          UTRGV Vaqueros

          Utah Valley Wolverines

