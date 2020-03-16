Virginia Tech redshirt freshman Landers Nolley II is leaving the program, sources told ESPN.

He entered his name in the transfer portal on Monday morning.

Nolley, a 6-foot-7 forward, was named to the ACC All-Freshman team and earned honorable mention on the All-ACC team. The Atlanta native averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds this past season after redshirting his first year in Blacksburg due to an academic issue.

Nolley burst onto the scene with 30 points in his college debut against Clemson in the season opener, then followed that up with at least 20 points in three of his next five games -- including 22 points and four 3-pointers in an upset win over Michigan State at the Maui Invitational.

Nolley, who signed with Buzz Williams at Virginia Tech, initially entered the transfer portal last spring after Williams left for Texas A&M. There's been speculation Nolley could end up following Williams to College Station.