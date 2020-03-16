        <
          Samford parts with Scott Padgett after six-year run

          11:41 AM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
            Follow on Twitter

          Samford has parted ways with coach Scott Padgett, sources told ESPN.

          Padgett was in charge of the Bulldogs for six seasons but never finished above sixth place in the Southern Conference. He led Samford to 20 wins in 2016-17, advancing to the CIT.

          This season, Samford lost 15 of its final 17 games after starting 8-8 overall and 2-0 in the SoCon.

          Padgett played at Kentucky in the late 1990s, winning a national championship in 1998 and earning first-team All-SEC honors in 1999. He was a first-round pick of the Utah Jazz in 1999 and spent eight seasons in the NBA.

