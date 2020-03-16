John Calipari gives Kentucky 'Senior Night' Twitter send-off

Scott Van Pelt recognizes high school and college teams around the country whose seasons were canceled early due to the coronavirus pandemic. (2:50)

The Kentucky Wildcats won the regular-season SEC title and were well on their way to securing a high seed in the NCAA tournament when the coronavirus outbreak resulted in the NCAA canceling its winter and spring sports championship seasons.

Scott Van Pelt hosted a Twitter thread Friday night to celebrate those athletes whose college and high school careers were cut short without the send-offs they should have received. Many athletes may have played their last game without even realizing it.

Here's how coach John Calipari and the Wildcats reacted after realizing they wouldn't have a chance to savor their final moments on the court.

'Going to miss coaching this group'

Calipari took to Twitter to express how much he has enjoyed coaching this season's team and to say that he will be there for his players -- whatever comes next.

I'm going to say it again: I'm going to miss coaching this group. pic.twitter.com/qeBXZ6vIGY — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 13, 2020

National championship contenders

Calipari wants this team to be remembered as true title contenders and one of the most loved teams during his tenure at Kentucky.

I want our fans to think in terms of, what if we had made it to the Final Four? What if we had won the whole thing? I hope our fans remember them like that. By winning the league by three games this year showed who they were. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 13, 2020

'Hit me this morning'

Calipari said he is not allowed to have any in-person contact with the players until April 15.

It kind of hit me this morning that my time to have an impact on the young people on this team is done. We were told yesterday that the athletic facilities were being shut down and that we cannot have in-person contact with any player or the team until April 15. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 14, 2020

What could have been

After finishing the season 25-6 and in the top 10 of the polls, it's hard not to imagine what could have been during March Madness this year for Kentucky.