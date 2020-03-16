        <
          John Calipari gives Kentucky 'Senior Night' Twitter send-off

          SVP salutes athletes around the country for #SeniorNight (2:50)

          Scott Van Pelt recognizes high school and college teams around the country whose seasons were canceled early due to the coronavirus pandemic. (2:50)

          4:00 PM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          The Kentucky Wildcats won the regular-season SEC title and were well on their way to securing a high seed in the NCAA tournament when the coronavirus outbreak resulted in the NCAA canceling its winter and spring sports championship seasons.

          Scott Van Pelt hosted a Twitter thread Friday night to celebrate those athletes whose college and high school careers were cut short without the send-offs they should have received. Many athletes may have played their last game without even realizing it.

          Here's how coach John Calipari and the Wildcats reacted after realizing they wouldn't have a chance to savor their final moments on the court.

          'Going to miss coaching this group'

          Calipari took to Twitter to express how much he has enjoyed coaching this season's team and to say that he will be there for his players -- whatever comes next.

          National championship contenders

          Calipari wants this team to be remembered as true title contenders and one of the most loved teams during his tenure at Kentucky.

          'Hit me this morning'

          Calipari said he is not allowed to have any in-person contact with the players until April 15.

          What could have been

          After finishing the season 25-6 and in the top 10 of the polls, it's hard not to imagine what could have been during March Madness this year for Kentucky.

