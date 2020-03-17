Grand Canyon has hired Bryce Drew as its next head coach, the school announced Tuesday morning.

Drew was fired last spring by Vanderbilt and spent the past season as a college basketball analyst for ESPN.

"It begins with the mission of the University and the vibrant Christian atmosphere and how it's moved out beyond the campus into the surrounding neighborhoods and the city," Drew said in a statement. "My wife and I fell in love with the campus and the area. Even with the mission and how great the campus is, it has fantastic people."

Drew replaces Dan Majerle, who was fired last week after seven seasons at the helm. Majerle, a three-time NBA All-Star in the 1990s with the Phoenix Suns, failed to reach the NCAA tournament during his time with the Lopes.

"We are unbelievably excited to have Bryce Drew lead our basketball program into its next phase of development," Grand Canyon president Brian Mueller said. "Bryce built a very successful mid-major program at Valparaiso and proved he can recruit at a high level at Vanderbilt, but most importantly, he embodies the Christian mission of the university in how he lives his life both on and off the court."

Drew played under his father, Homer, at Valparaiso, establishing his place in NCAA tournament lore by making a 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat Ole Miss in the 1998 tournament. Drew spent several seasons in the NBA and overseas before starting his coaching career as an assistant coach under his father at Valpo for six seasons. He was then promoted to head coach to replace Homer after he retired.

After making two NCAA tournament appearances and winning four Horizon League regular-season titles, Vanderbilt hired Drew to replace Kevin Stallings. He reached the NCAA tournament in his first season with the Commodores but struggled in his next two campaigns, including an 0-18 SEC record in 2018-19.