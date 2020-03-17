Wyoming is hiring Northern Colorado's Jeff Linder as its next head coach, sources told ESPN.

An official announcement could come as early as Tuesday.

Linder has been the head coach at Northern Colorado for four seasons, winning at least 20 games in each of the last three. The Bears finished 15-5 in the Big Sky each of the last two seasons, winning seven of their final eight games of the season to finish in second place in the league. They finished one game out of first place in both 2019 and 2020.

Prior to becoming the head coach at Northern Colorado, Linder was an assistant coach at Boise State for six seasons. He spent time at a number of schools since starting his career at Colorado in 2000.

Linder replaces Allen Edwards, who was fired earlier this month after four seasons at Wyoming.