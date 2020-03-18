An official who worked the Northeast Conference men's basketball championship game between Robert Morris and St. Francis (Pa.) on March 10 has tested positive for the coronavirus, the league announced Tuesday.

The NEC said in a statement that it has notified both universities as well as tournament staffers for the game, which took place at the UPMC Events Center on the campus of Robert Morris University in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

The NEC did not identify the official who tested positive.

Robert Morris won 77-67 to earn the conference's bid to the NCAA tournament, which has since been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, putting an abrupt end to the season less than a month before champions were to be crowned.

Though the game took place just over a week ago, the NEC warned that those in attendance should continue to monitor for symptoms, including dry cough and shortness of breath.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, and those with more severe illness might take three to six weeks to recover.