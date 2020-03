Watch legacy games from Sabrina Ionescu, Cassius Winston and college basketball's top seniors

Seth Greenberg agrees with the NCAA's decision not to reveal the brackets for the men's and women's tournaments. (1:21)

Was not releasing the NCAA brackets the right decision? (1:21)

Sabrina Ionescu returned to Oregon for her senior season citing "unfinished business," which meant a run at a national championship.

But after the men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments were canceled due to the coronavirus, neither she nor any other senior college basketball player in the country got the ending they wanted.

That's why this week, ESPNU will be airing the memorable games by the nation's top seniors this season, both at the college and high school levels.

Monday, March 23: Men's basketball

Noon: Butler vs. Ole Miss

2 p.m.: Notre Dame vs. Syracuse

4 p.m.: USC vs. Marquette

6 p.m.: Oregon vs. Arizona

8 p.m.: Iowa vs. Michigan State

Cassius Winston's last time on the court in a Michigan State uniform was before the Big Ten tournament. Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

10 p.m.: Virginia Tech vs. BYU

Tuesday, March 24: Women's basketball

Noon: Florida State vs. NC State

Senior spotlight: Aislinn Konig, NC State Wolfpack

2 p.m.: UConn vs. Ohio State

Senior spotlight: Crystal Dangerfield, UConn Huskies

4 p.m.: Florida State vs. Louisville

Senior spotlight: Nicki Ekhomu, Florida State Seminoles

6 p.m.: Mississippi State vs. South Carolina

Senior spotlight: Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Tyasha Harris, South Carolina Gamecocks

8 p.m.: Oregon vs. Stanford

Senior spotlight: Sabrina Ionescu and Ruthy Hebard, Oregon Ducks

play 1:35 Ionescu, Oregon rout Stanford to win Pac-12 championship Sabrina Ionescu dominates with 20 points and 12 assists in Oregon's Pac-12 championship win over Stanford.

10 p.m.: Kentucky vs. Arkansas

Senior spotlight: Alexis Tolefree, Arkansas Razorbacks

Wednesday, March 25: High school basketball

Noon: DeMatha vs. Rancho Christian

Senior spotlight: Evan Mobley (USC Trojans), Rancho Christian

1:30 p.m.: McEachern vs. Montverde

3 p.m.: Huntington Prep vs. IMG Academy

4:30 p.m.: Patrick School vs. Sierra Canyon

play 0:15 Ziaire Williams rises up for putback dunk vs. Dominican Ziaire Williams, No. 5 in the ESPN 100 for the 2020 class, flies in for the putback dunk to extend Sierra Canyon's lead vs. Dominican

6 p.m.: Montverde vs. IMG Academy

Senior spotlight: Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State), Scottie Barnes (Florida State), Day'Ron Sharpe (North Carolina) and Moses Moody (Arkansas), Montverde vs. Jalen Johnson (Duke) and Jaden Springer (Tennessee), IMG Academy

7:30 p.m.: Paul IV vs. Sierra Canyon

Senior spotlight: Jeremy Roach (Duke), Paul VI vs. Ziaire Williams, B.J. Boston (Kentucky) and Terren Frank (TCU), Sierra Canyon

9 p.m.: Prolific Prep vs. Hillcrest Prep

Senior spotlight: Jalen Green, Prolific Prep

10:30 p.m.: DeMatha vs. Montverde

Senior spotlight: Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State), Scottie Barnes (Florida State), Day'Ron Sharpe (North Carolina) and Moses Moody (Arkansas)

Thursday, March 26: Women's basketball

Noon: Duke vs. Louisville

Senior spotlight: Kylee Shook and Jazmine Jones, Louisville Cardinals

2 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Mississippi State

Senior spotlight: Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State Bulldogs

4 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Maryland

Senior spotlight: Kaila Charles, Maryland Terrapins

6 p.m.: Auburn vs. Kentucky

Senior spotlight: Sabrina Haines, Kentucky Wildcats

Lauren Cox was named Big 12 Player of the Year and helped the Lady Bears win the conference's regular-season title again. Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

8 p.m.: Baylor vs. UConn

Senior spotlight: Lauren Cox and Te'a Cooper, Baylor Lady Bears

10 p.m.: Oregon State vs. UCLA

Senior spotlight: Japreece Dean, UCLA Bruins

Friday, March 27: Men's basketball

Noon: Ohio State vs. Penn State

play 2:50 Penn State's Stevens reflects on no NCAA Tournament Lamar Stevens joins SVP to address how he feels about no postseason tournaments for Penn State and the rest of college basketball.

2 p.m.: Oregon vs. Seton Hall

4 p.m.: Kentucky vs. Auburn

6 p.m.: Maryland vs. Michigan State

8 p.m.: Kansas vs. Baylor

10 p.m.: Colorado State vs. Utah State

Saturday, March 28

Noon: Florida State vs. NC State (women's)

Senior spotlight: Aislinn Konig, NC State

2 p.m.: Maryland vs. Michigan State (men's)

Senior spotlight: Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

4 p.m.: Oregon vs. Stanford (women's)

Senior spotlight: Sabrina Ionescu and Ruthy Hebard, Oregon

6 p.m.: Oregon vs. Arizona (men's)

Senior spotlight: Payton Pritchard, Oregon

8 p.m.: Mississippi State vs. South Carolina (women's)

Senior spotlight: Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Tyasha Harris, South Carolina

10 p.m.: Iowa vs. Michigan State (men's)

Senior spotlight: Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Get the best of ESPN sent to your inbox The ESPN Daily delivers the biggest sports news and moments every weekday. Sign me up! Email:

Sunday, March 29

1 p.m.: UConn vs. Ohio State (women's)

Senior spotlight: Crystal Dangerfield, UConn

3 p.m.: Notre Dame vs. Syracuse (men's)

Senior spotlight: John Mooney, Notre Dame

5 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Maryland (women's)

Senior spotlight: Kaila Charles, Maryland

7 p.m.: Auburn vs. Kentucky (men's)

Senior spotlight: Sabrina Haines, Kentucky

9 p.m.: Oregon State vs. UCLA (women's)

Senior spotlight: Japreece Dean, UCLA

11 p.m.: Virginia Tech vs. BYU (men's)