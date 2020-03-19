        <
        >

          Watch LeBron James, Zion Williamson and more NBA stars in their high school basketball days

          It wasn't too long ago that Zion Williamson was one of the best high school basketball players in the country. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
          3:00 PM ET
          • Matt Eisenberg

          Remember when LeBron James was one of the best high school dunkers around? And when that torch got passed to Blake Griffin? And when Zion Williamson entered the national spotlight less than two years ago?

          So do we.

          That's why on Saturday, ESPN2 is airing high school basketball games and dunk contests featuring some of the best men's and women's players to take the court over the past 25-plus years.

          The action starts at 6 a.m. ET and goes for 18 hours straight. We're pretty sure you'll recognize some of these names.

          6 a.m.: 2019 McDonald's All American Girls' Basketball Game

          • Notable players: Aliyah Boston, Haley Jones, Rickea Jackson, Ashley Owusu

          7:30 a.m.: 2019 McDonald's All American Boys' Basketball Game

          9:30 a.m.: 2018 McDonald's All American Boys' Basketball Game

          11:30 a.m.: 2007 McDonald's All American Boys' Basketball Game

          1:30 p.m.: 2003 McDonald's All American Boys' Basketball Game

          • Notable players: LeBron James, Chris Paul, Charlie Villanueva, Luol Deng, Kendrick Perkins

          3:30 p.m.: 2019 Powerade Jam Fest

          • Notable players: Cole Anthony, Precious Achiuwa, Scottie Lewis, Francesca Belibi

          4:30 p.m.: 1993 McDonald's High School All-America Slam

          • Notable players: Jerry Stackhouse

          5 p.m.: 2013 Powerade Jam Fest

          6 p.m.: 2004 Powerade Jam Fest

          • Notable players: Candace Parker, J.R. Smith

          7 p.m.: 1995 McDonald's High School All-America Slam

          7:30 p.m.: 1996 McDonald's High School All-America Slam

          • Notable players: Kobe Bryant

          8 p.m.: 2003 Powerade Jam Fest

          • Notable players: LeBron James

          play
          1:00

          High school stars join NBA legends on McDonald's All American roster

          Before they were NBA greats, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant and many others played in the McDonald's All American Game. Now some of the most highly recruited players in the country will get their chance.

          9 p.m.: 2018 Powerade Jam Fest

          • Notable players: Zion Williamson, Olivia Nelson-Odoba, Devon Dotson, Darius Garland

          10 p.m.: 2002 Sprite Slam Jam

          11 p.m.: 2007 Powerade Jam Fest

          • Notable players: Blake Griffin

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices