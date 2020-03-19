Watch LeBron James, Zion Williamson and more NBA stars in their high school basketball days

Remember when LeBron James was one of the best high school dunkers around? And when that torch got passed to Blake Griffin? And when Zion Williamson entered the national spotlight less than two years ago?

So do we.

That's why on Saturday, ESPN2 is airing high school basketball games and dunk contests featuring some of the best men's and women's players to take the court over the past 25-plus years.

The action starts at 6 a.m. ET and goes for 18 hours straight. We're pretty sure you'll recognize some of these names.

6 a.m.: 2019 McDonald's All American Girls' Basketball Game

Notable players: Aliyah Boston, Haley Jones, Rickea Jackson, Ashley Owusu

7:30 a.m.: 2019 McDonald's All American Boys' Basketball Game

9:30 a.m.: 2018 McDonald's All American Boys' Basketball Game

11:30 a.m.: 2007 McDonald's All American Boys' Basketball Game

Before James Harden was an NBA MVP, he was a McDonald's All-American. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

1:30 p.m.: 2003 McDonald's All American Boys' Basketball Game

Notable players: LeBron James, Chris Paul, Charlie Villanueva, Luol Deng, Kendrick Perkins

3:30 p.m.: 2019 Powerade Jam Fest

Notable players: Cole Anthony, Precious Achiuwa, Scottie Lewis, Francesca Belibi

4:30 p.m.: 1993 McDonald's High School All-America Slam

Notable players: Jerry Stackhouse

5 p.m.: 2013 Powerade Jam Fest

6 p.m.: 2004 Powerade Jam Fest

Notable players: Candace Parker, J.R. Smith

7 p.m.: 1995 McDonald's High School All-America Slam

Notable players: Vince Carter

7:30 p.m.: 1996 McDonald's High School All-America Slam

Notable players: Kobe Bryant

8 p.m.: 2003 Powerade Jam Fest

Notable players: LeBron James

High school stars join NBA legends on McDonald's All American roster Before they were NBA greats, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant and many others played in the McDonald's All American Game. Now some of the most highly recruited players in the country will get their chance.

9 p.m.: 2018 Powerade Jam Fest

Notable players: Zion Williamson, Olivia Nelson-Odoba, Devon Dotson, Darius Garland

10 p.m.: 2002 Sprite Slam Jam

Notable players: Carmelo Anthony

11 p.m.: 2007 Powerade Jam Fest