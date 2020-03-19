Watch LeBron James, Zion Williamson and more NBA stars in their high school basketball days

Remember when LeBron James was one of the best high school dunkers around? And when that torch got passed to Blake Griffin? And when Zion Williamson entered the national spotlight less than two years ago?
So do we.
That's why on Saturday, ESPN2 is airing high school basketball games and dunk contests featuring some of the best men's and women's players to take the court over the past 25-plus years.
The action starts at 6 a.m. ET and goes for 18 hours straight. We're pretty sure you'll recognize some of these names.
6 a.m.: 2019 McDonald's All American Girls' Basketball Game
Notable players: Aliyah Boston, Haley Jones, Rickea Jackson, Ashley Owusu
7:30 a.m.: 2019 McDonald's All American Boys' Basketball Game
Notable players: James Wiseman, Cole Anthony, Vernon Carey Jr., Nico Mannion, Precious Achiuwa, Isaiah Mobley, Wendell Moore Jr.
9:30 a.m.: 2018 McDonald's All American Boys' Basketball Game
Notable players: Zion Williamson, Coby White, RJ Barrett, Darius Garland, Cam Reddish, Darius Bazley, Bol Bol
11:30 a.m.: 2007 McDonald's All American Boys' Basketball Game
Notable players: James Harden, Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose, Michael Beasley, Kevin Love, O.J. Mayo, Eric Gordon, Jonny Flynn
1:30 p.m.: 2003 McDonald's All American Boys' Basketball Game
Notable players: LeBron James, Chris Paul, Charlie Villanueva, Luol Deng, Kendrick Perkins
3:30 p.m.: 2019 Powerade Jam Fest
Notable players: Cole Anthony, Precious Achiuwa, Scottie Lewis, Francesca Belibi
4:30 p.m.: 1993 McDonald's High School All-America Slam
Notable players: Jerry Stackhouse
5 p.m.: 2013 Powerade Jam Fest
Notable players: Andrew Wiggins, Jabari Parker, Aaron Gordon
6 p.m.: 2004 Powerade Jam Fest
Notable players: Candace Parker, J.R. Smith
7 p.m.: 1995 McDonald's High School All-America Slam
Notable players: Vince Carter
7:30 p.m.: 1996 McDonald's High School All-America Slam
Notable players: Kobe Bryant
8 p.m.: 2003 Powerade Jam Fest
Notable players: LeBron James
9 p.m.: 2018 Powerade Jam Fest
Notable players: Zion Williamson, Olivia Nelson-Odoba, Devon Dotson, Darius Garland
10 p.m.: 2002 Sprite Slam Jam
Notable players: Carmelo Anthony
11 p.m.: 2007 Powerade Jam Fest
Notable players: Blake Griffin