Former Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy is expected to be named the next head coach at UAB, sources told ESPN.

Kennedy, who was the heavy favorite to get the job, has experience with the program, having played and coached in Birmingham. Kennedy played three seasons at UAB (1988-91), leaving as the program's second all-time leading scorer. He spent six seasons as an assistant coach for the Blazers (1995-2001).

Kennedy stepped down from Ole Miss toward the end of the 2017-18 season, his 12th season in charge of the Rebels. While in Oxford, Kennedy went to two NCAA tournaments and won 20-plus games nine times.

Before taking over at Ole Miss, Kennedy spent one season as head coach at Cincinnati and was an assistant coach for the Bearcats, UAB and South Alabama.

Kennedy, 52, has spent the past two seasons as a college basketball analyst for ESPN.

He will replace Rob Ehsan, who was fired last week after four seasons at the helm.