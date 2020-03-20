GREELEY, Colorado -- Steve Smiley has been promoted to head men's basketball coach at Northern Colorado, replacing Jeff Linder, who took over at Wyoming.

Athletic director Darren Dunn announced the promotion Thursday night, about 48 hours after naming Smiley interim head coach following Linder's departure.

The school plans a virtual news conference on Friday to introduce the 20th head coach in the program's history.

Linder went 80-50 in four seasons at Northern Colorado, including three consecutive 20-plus-win seasons. Smiley joined Linder's staff in May 2016.