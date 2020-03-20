Loyola Marymount has hired Marquette associate head coach Stan Johnson as its next head coach, the school announced Friday.

Johnson has been at Marquette for five seasons and was the point man in the recruitment of Markus Howard, a first-team All-American and the nation's leading scorer. Johnson recruited Howard to Arizona State and then continued recruiting him once Howard decommitted from the Sun Devils and Johnson went to Marquette.

"Stan has a tremendous vision for the future of LMU men's basketball, and he has the distinct ability to connect with and inspire student-athletes on and off the court," athletic director Craig Pintens said. "Stan's values and ideals are aligned with our mission to support and develop student-athletes for the pursuit of athletic and academic excellence and the growth of the whole person."

Johnson has extensive West Coast ties, spending time as an assistant coach at Arizona State, Utah and Cal State Northridge -- in addition to Drake and Marquette.

He replaces Mike Dunlap, who was fired earlier this month after six seasons with the Lions.