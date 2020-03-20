Georgia Southern's Mark Byington has agreed in principle to become James Madison's next head coach, sources told ESPN.

An official announcement could happen in the coming days.

Byington, a Virginia native, has been the head coach at Georgia Southern for seven seasons. He has won 20-plus games each of the last three seasons and four times in the last six seasons, and has finished in the top three of the Sun Belt Conference in five of the last six seasons.

Prior to taking over at Georgia Southern, Byington was an assistant coach at Virginia Tech, Virginia and Charleston.

Byington will replace Louis Rowe, who was fired earlier this month after four seasons at the helm.