College basketball coaching changes for 2020-21

Legendary coach Rick Pitino's reappearance on the sideline headlines the list of 2020 college basketball coaching changes, as the multiple national title-winner and ex-Louisville and Kentucky coach will take over at Iona in the 2020-21 season. In addition to the Pitino move, ESPN.com will continue to track all of the 2020-21 coaching carousel moves in college basketball throughout the offseason:
School: Out/In
Alcorn State: Montez Robinson
Air Force: Dave Pilipovich
Central Arkansas: Russ Pennell / Anthony Boone
Evansville: Walter McCarty / Todd Lickliter
Georgia Southern: Mark Byington
Grand Canyon: Dan Majerle / Bryce Drew
Idaho: Don Verlin / Zac Claus
Iona: Tim Cluess / Rick Pitino
IUPUI: Jason Gardner / Byron Rimm (interim)
James Madison: Louis Rowe / Mark Byington
Loyola Marymount: Mike Dunlap / Stan Johnson
Northern Arizona: Jack Murphy / Shane Burcar (interim)
Northern Colorado: Jeff Linder / Steve Smiley
Samford: Scott Padgett /
Southeast Missouri State: Rick Ray / Brad Korn
UAB: Rob Ehsan / Andy Kennedy
UIC: Steve McClain
UNCW: C.B. McGrath / Takayo Siddle
Western Illinois: Billy Wright
Western Michigan: Steve Hawkins
Wyoming: Allen Edwards / Jeff Linder