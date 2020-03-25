College basketball coaching changes for 2020-21

Legendary coach Rick Pitino's reappearance on the sideline headlines the list of 2020 college basketball coaching changes, as the multiple national title-winner and ex-Louisville and Kentucky coach will take over at Iona in the 2020-21 season. In addition to the Pitino move, ESPN.com will continue to track all of the 2020-21 coaching carousel moves in college basketball throughout the offseason:

School: Out/In

Alcorn State: Montez Robinson

Air Force: Dave Pilipovich

Central Arkansas: Russ Pennell / Anthony Boone

Evansville: Walter McCarty / Todd Lickliter

Georgia Southern: Mark Byington

Grand Canyon: Dan Majerle / Bryce Drew

Idaho: Don Verlin / Zac Claus

Iona: Tim Cluess / Rick Pitino

IUPUI: Jason Gardner / Byron Rimm (interim)

James Madison: Louis Rowe / Mark Byington

Loyola Marymount: Mike Dunlap / Stan Johnson

Northern Arizona: Jack Murphy / Shane Burcar (interim)

Northern Colorado: Jeff Linder / Steve Smiley

Samford: Scott Padgett /

Southeast Missouri State: Rick Ray / Brad Korn

UAB: Rob Ehsan / Andy Kennedy

UIC: Steve McClain

UNCW: C.B. McGrath / Takayo Siddle

Western Illinois: Billy Wright

Western Michigan: Steve Hawkins

Wyoming: Allen Edwards / Jeff Linder