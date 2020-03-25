        <
          College basketball coaching changes for 2020-21

          Legendary coach Rick Pitino's reappearance on the sideline headlines the list of 2020 college basketball coaching changes, as the multiple national title-winner and ex-Louisville and Kentucky coach will take over at Iona in the 2020-21 season. In addition to the Pitino move, ESPN.com will continue to track all of the 2020-21 coaching carousel moves in college basketball throughout the offseason:

          School: Out/In

          Alcorn State: Montez Robinson
          Air Force: Dave Pilipovich
          Central Arkansas: Russ Pennell / Anthony Boone
          Evansville: Walter McCarty / Todd Lickliter
          Georgia Southern: Mark Byington
          Grand Canyon: Dan Majerle / Bryce Drew
          Idaho: Don Verlin / Zac Claus
          Iona: Tim Cluess / Rick Pitino
          IUPUI: Jason Gardner / Byron Rimm (interim)
          James Madison: Louis Rowe / Mark Byington
          Loyola Marymount: Mike Dunlap / Stan Johnson
          Northern Arizona: Jack Murphy / Shane Burcar (interim)
          Northern Colorado: Jeff Linder / Steve Smiley
          Samford: Scott Padgett /
          Southeast Missouri State: Rick Ray / Brad Korn
          UAB: Rob Ehsan / Andy Kennedy
          UIC: Steve McClain
          UNCW: C.B. McGrath / Takayo Siddle
          Western Illinois: Billy Wright
          Western Michigan: Steve Hawkins
          Wyoming: Allen Edwards / Jeff Linder

