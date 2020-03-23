Boston College head coach Jim Christian will return to the Eagles next season, the school confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

Christian met with athletic director Martin Jarmond on Monday, according to the Boston Globe.

"There is so much uncertainty right now with everything," Jarmond told the Globe. "You need to be steady and you need to have calm in uncertain times."

There has been speculation over Christian's job status for the past couple seasons, as Boston College has never finished .500 or better in ACC play in Christian's six seasons. The Eagles have finished better than .500 overall once in Christian's tenure.

After going 7-13 in league play this season, Boston College is now 25-85 in the ACC with Christian at the helm.

The Eagles will lose four of their top six scorers from this past season, with sophomore Jairus Hamilton announcing last week he was transferring. He joins seniors Derryck Thornton, Nik Popovic and Jared Hamilton as departures.