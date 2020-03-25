Columbia graduate transfer Patrick Tape has committed to Duke, he told ESPN on Tuesday.

Tape chose the Blue Devils over a final four that also included Syracuse, USC and Ohio State. He will be eligible immediately in Durham, North Carolina, next season.

"[It was] really just being close to home and having my family come see me, the excellent tradition they have there and the opportunity to play for the best coach of all time," Tape said.

A 6-foot-10 Charlotte native, Tape sat out this past season while finishing up his coursework at Columbia. He tore a ligament in his toe over the summer and then aggravated the injury before the season began, which would have forced him to miss at least a few games. Instead of playing just a portion of his final season of college basketball, Tape decided to leave the team and preserve his final season of eligibility.

Tape averaged 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds in the 2018-19 season. He's ranked in the top 10 of ESPN's graduate transfer rankings.

Tape will bring experience and depth to Duke's frontcourt next season. The Blue Devils are bringing in freshmen Jaemyn Brakefield, Henry Coleman and Mark Williams, but Mike Krzyzewski wanted another true post player who can make an immediate impact.