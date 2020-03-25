Big South Player of the Year Carlik Jones of Radford has entered the transfer portal and has one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer, the school announced Wednesday.

Jones, a 6-foot-1 Cincinnati native, earned player of the year honors after averaging 20.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Highlanders this season. He shot 40.9% from 3-point range.

He also was a first-team All-Big South player in 2018-19 after averaging 15.7 points and 5.8 assists.

Jones helped lead Radford to the NCAA tournament in 2018 and back-to-back Big South regular-season championships in 2019 and 2020. He scored 33 points in a Big South tournament loss to Hampton in his final game earlier this month.

He is now arguably one of the top two transfers available this spring, along with former Bowling Green guard Justin Turner. Former No. 1 transfer Seth Towns committed to Ohio State last weekend.