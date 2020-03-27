Kentucky Wildcats freshman Johnny Juzang announced Friday he is transferring from the school.

Juzang officially entered the transfer portal on Friday afternoon.

"What a ride. This last year at Kentucky was one of the best experiences of my life," Juzang tweeted. "I grew so much not only as a player, but as a young man as well. I'd like to thank all my coaches, my brothers, the trainers, the staff, BBN, and everyone who made this year so special. From the bottom of my heart I'm going to miss this place. With lots of thought and consideration, I've decided to put my name into the transfer portal."

Juzang, a 6-foot-6 wing from Los Angeles, reclassified into the 2019 class last April and committed to Kentucky in early May. He was the No. 30-ranked recruit in the ESPN 100 for 2019.

Juzang played in 28 games for Kentucky as a freshman, starting two. He saw an increased role in the final couple of games of the regular season, playing a season-high 33 minutes in the comeback win over Florida in the season finale. Juzang scored in double-figures twice this past season, going for 13 points at Tennessee and 10 points in the aforementioned victory over the Gators.

He finished the season averaging 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds. Known as a shooter coming out of high school, Juzang shot 40.7% from 3-point range in SEC play.