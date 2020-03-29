Georgia Southern has hired Texas Tech assistant coach Brian Burg as its new head coach, the school announced Sunday.

"We are thrilled to announce Brian Burg as our next head men's basketball coach," athletic director Jared Benko said in a statement. "Brian's commitment to the comprehensive development of our student-athletes on-and-off the court resonated with the search committee. As we spoke to some of the best and brightest college basketball minds in the country, his name continued to come up time and again."

Burg is Benko's first hire since the athletic director took the job in March.

Part of the Red Raiders' run to the national title game in 2019, Burg spent four years as part of Chris Beard's staff in Lubbock. Burg has also been an assistant coach at Campbell, North Carolina Central and Little Rock.

Burg replaces Mark Byington, who was hired by James Madison on March 20. Byington had served as the Eagles' coach for seven seasons.