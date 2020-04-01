No foolin': Watch the biggest upsets in college sports in recent memory

Kentucky becomes the first AP No. 1 to lose at home to an unranked nonconference opponent, falling to Evansville 67-64. (1:25)

Remember when Kentucky lost to Evansville? Or when Wofford beat North Carolina?

This isn't an April Fools' Day prank -- those actually happened. And ESPNU is revisiting some of the biggest upsets in recent memory across all college sports.

Starting Wednesday at noon, ESPNU will air six games that had us thinking, "That didn't actually happen, right?"

Noon: Bryant men's lacrosse over Syracuse, 2014

Syracuse was the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, but the Orange lost to the Bulldogs in a 10-9 thriller.

1 p.m.: Stanford women's basketball over UConn, 2010

Before Morgan William and Mississippi State slew Goliath, there was Stanford, which ended UConn's 90-game winning streak in blowout fashion on Dec. 30, 2010.

3 p.m.: Wofford men's basketball over UNC, 2017

Defending champion North Carolina was ranked fifth in the country and playing at home. What could go wrong? Well, Wofford's Fletcher Magee became a household name in scoring 27 points in a 79-75 upset in Chapel Hill.

Wofford knocks off defending champs in Chapel Hill

5 p.m.: Oklahoma softball over Florida, 2017

This wasn't necessarily an upset as much as it was a game that had everyone saying Can you believe this? Game 1 of the Women's College World Series lasted 5 hours and 28 minutes, and after 17 innings, the Sooners had a 1-0 series lead.

7 p.m.: Evansville men's basketball over Kentucky, 2019

This game happened only a few months ago, but it feels like years already. Kentucky was No. 1 in the country, but the Evansville Purple Aces stunned the Wildcats with a 67-64 victory at Rupp Arena.

9 p.m.: Fresno State baseball's run in the 2008 College World Series