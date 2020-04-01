USC recruit Evan Mobley shares what it means to be named the Morgan Wootten Player of the Year, which is given to the top high school basketball player in the country. (1:42)

USC signee Evan Mobley has been named the Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year, an award given annually by the McDonald's All American Game to the best high school basketball player in the country.

"It's just an honor to be listed among players such as LeBron James, Jabari Parker, people like that," Mobley said on SportsCenter on Wednesday. "It's just an honor. I'm very excited to be getting this award. It's an honor."

Mobley, ranked No. 2 in the ESPN 100 for 2020, is the brother of USC forward Isaiah Mobley and the son of USC assistant coach Eric Mobley. He committed to the Trojans last August before signing his official letter of intent in November.

Mobley is the highest-ranked prospect to ever sign with USC. He averaged 18.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks this season.

A 7-foot center from Rancho Christian School (Temecula, California), Mobley has won gold medals with USA Basketball at the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup and the 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup. He also was named California Gatorade Player of the Year in each of the past two seasons.

Last year's Morgan Wootten Player of the Year was James Wiseman, who played three games at Memphis before being suspended by the NCAA and ultimately turning pro in December. Other past winners include James, Dwight Howard and Ben Simmons.