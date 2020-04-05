Illinois sophomore guard Alan Griffin has committed to transfer to Syracuse.

Griffin told Syracuse.com of his plans in a text message.

"The main reason was that their plan matched mine,'' Griffin wrote in the text to Syracuse.com. "They were straight-forward [with] what needed to be done.''

Griffin averaged 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds in 28 games during the 2019-20 season. He also shot 41.6% from 3-point range.

He was suspended for two games in January for stepping on the chest of Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic during a game. He apologized for his actions on Twitter, saying the incident was "out of character" and "does not reflect who I am as a person."

Under NCAA transfer rules, he would have to sit out the 2020-21 season. However, the Division I council is expected to vote sometime this month on a change to the transfer rules that could eliminate sit-out transfers because the season ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His father is former NBA player and current Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin.