Ole Miss landed one of the top graduate transfers on the market on Sunday, as former Rider guard Dimencio Vaughn announced his commitment to the Rebels.

"After much thought and consideration, I've decided to continue my basketball career at Ole Miss," Vaughn tweeted. "Thank you to everyone who has helped me through this process. Excited to be a Rebel."

Vaughn, a 6-foot-5 guard from New York, earned unanimous first-team All-MAAC honors last season after averaging 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds. He also shot 39.3% from 3-point range. He finished the season on a tear, averaging 18.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.8 steals in his final four games for the Broncs.

Vaughn is expected to graduate this spring and will be eligible immediately to start next season. He missed most of his freshman season at Rider with a season-ending injury.