Ashton Hagans loses his defender at the top of the arc with a nifty behind-the-back move and then races to the rim for a powerful, posterizing slam vs. Texas A&M. (0:17)

Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans has declared for the NBA draft.

The sophomore made the announcement Sunday on Twitter.

Always a Wildcat. #BBN thank you for everything these last two seasons. 💙 pic.twitter.com/zsbtYYgzQX — ashton hagans (@H23Ash) April 5, 2020

Kentucky said that Haggans will forgo his remaining college eligibility.

Hagans, 20, averaged 11.5 points and 6.4 assists for the Wildcats this season and led the team with 58 steals.

Kentucky coach John Calipari said in a statement that Hagans is ready for the NBA.

"Ashton is ready for this," Calipari said in a statement. "From where he was when he got here two seasons ago to where he is now isn't even close. He's a completely different player and he's built his skills and his confidence to take that next step.

"We know what Ashton can do to change the game defensively and how much better he got offensively, but what's going to separate him is his competitiveness. That kid is a winner. His competitive spirit drives him and is why I love him."

Ashton is the No. 49 prospect in ESPN's rankings.