Columbia graduate transfer Patrick Tape is back in the fold at Duke three days after reopening his recruitment and less than two weeks after originally committing to the Blue Devils.

Tape told ESPN on Sunday that he recommitted to Mike Krzyzewski and Duke.

"I thought I rushed into it at first, but I realized that it was the best fit for me," Tape said.

He originally committed to Duke over a final four that also included Syracuse, USC and Ohio State. Georgetown jumped into the mix following his decommitment last week, while Syracuse also made a strong push toward the end. But Duke was able to convince him once again.

A 6-foot-10 Charlotte native, Tape sat out this past season while finishing up his coursework at Columbia. He tore a ligament in his toe over the summer and then aggravated the injury before the season began, which would have forced him to miss at least a few games. Instead of playing just a portion of his final season of college basketball, Tape decided to leave the team and preserve his final season of eligibility.

Tape averaged 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds in the 2018-19 season. He should provide depth inside for Duke next season, as he adds experience to a frontcourt that includes freshmen Jaemyn Brakefield, Henry Coleman and Mark Williams.