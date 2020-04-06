Purdue center Matt Haarms is transferring, the school announced Monday.

Haarms entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, sources told ESPN, meaning he will be eligible immediately for the 2020-21 season. His departure caught the Purdue staff by surprise, sources told ESPN.

Center Matt Haarms is transferring from Purdue. AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The 7-foot-3 Haarms has been a mainstay in the Boilermakers' rotation the last three seasons, starting 41 games during that time. He averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks this past season, after putting up 9.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 2018-19. Haarms had a career-high 26 points against Minnesota in early January.

Given his size, shot-blocking ability and immediate eligibility, Haarms should be one of the most sought-after transfers on the market this spring.