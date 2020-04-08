Kentucky received a boost for its 2020-21 season on Tuesday, as forward Keion Brooks Jr. has decided to return for his sophomore season.

Brooks explored leaving early for the NBA draft, as Wildcats teammates Tyrese Maxey and Ashton Hagans have done in recent days, but instead will remain with coach John Calipari and the school next season.

"Keion improved as much as anyone on our team," Calipari said. "This season was great for him. He learned about himself, he learned about the game and he learned about what it takes to be special.

"And let me say this: I truly believe Keion Brooks is going to be special."

Brooks appeared in all 31 games this past season for Kentucky, making six starts. He averaged 4.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per contest.

Brooks, who is from Indiana and starred at La Lumiere School, was ESPN's No. 36-rated recruit coming out of high school.