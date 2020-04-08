Citing a desire to do something that "creates hope" and raises funds for COVID-19 initiatives, Kentucky coach John Calipari says he will be launching a Facebook Live show called "Coffee with Cal."

Beginning next week, the show will stream Mondays at 10 a.m. ET and will feature a series of guests. Calipari said his foundation, Calipari Fund, will work with No Kid Hungry, a national organization that aims to feed children who depended on school for healthy meals, and other groups contributing to "child-focused" initiatives around the country.

Calipari said former president Bill Clinton, Mark Cuban, Dick Vitale, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other "high-profile guests from the world of sports, leadership, business and entertainment" will be guests in the coming weeks.

Along with raising funds for children, Calipari said he aims to help people who are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think, again, we want to answer questions," Calipari said in a video posted to Twitter. "I hope people are out there and asking me what I'm doing, what I'm reading. Again, structure in your day is so important to keep going and thinking ahead and staying in the moment of let's get through today, let's make this the greatest day we can make it.'"