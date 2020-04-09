Kentucky transfer Johnny Juzang has committed to UCLA, he announced Thursday.

Juzang chose the Bruins over a final group that also included Arizona, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas Tech and Villanova.

"It's a crazy time in the world right now, and with this current pandemic, I think being close to home and close to family and friends is so important," Juzang wrote on Twitter. "I'm also very happy to be home with family and friends for support and well-being reasons. I'm sending prayers to everyone affected by this situation.

"But with that said, I can't explain how excited I am to play for Coach [Mick] Cronin and UCLA. Growing up in Los Angeles, 15 minutes from Westwood, I've always followed UCLA and dreamed of playing in Pauley Pavillion. Bringing a title back home is something that motivates me like nothing else. I can't wait to put on that blue and gold. I will be pursuing a waiver for immediate eligibility. Go Bruins!"

A 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Los Angeles, Juzang left Kentucky in late March after just one season. He played in 28 games as a freshman, starting two, and averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds. He saw an increased role in the final couple of games of the regular season, playing a season-high 33 minutes in the comeback win over Florida in the season finale.

Juzang scored in double-figures twice this past season, going for 13 points at Tennessee and 10 points in the aforementioned victory over the Gators. He shot 40.7% from 3-point range in SEC play.

He was a sought-after prospect coming out of high school, ranking No. 30 in the ESPN 100 for the 2019 class. He was originally in the 2020 class, but reclassified into 2019 last April and committed to Kentucky in early May.

Unless Juzang receives a transfer waiver to play immediately, he will have to sit out next season and will have three seasons of eligibility starting with the 2021-22 campaign.

Cronin went 19-12 in his first season as UCLA's head coach, but he is expected to bring back nearly his entire rotation and also welcomes five-star point guard Daishen Nix.

Juzang is ranked in the top 10 of ESPN's transfer rankings.