Jace Howard, son of Michigan coach Juwan Howard, will walk onto the team next season instead of accepting a scholarship, according to multiple reports.

Jace Howard is a 6-7 wing who played high school basketball in Florida last season. The move will allow his father to free up a scholarship in this class or next year's group.

Michigan's 2020 recruiting class is currently headlined by five-star recruit Isaiah Todd, one of four ESPN Top 100 recruits in the class.

Howard led Michigan to a 19-12 record in the shortened 2019-2020 season. The former Fab Five star led the Wolverines to wins over Gonzaga, Iowa and Creighton in his first season.