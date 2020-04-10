Kentucky landed a commitment from Creighton graduate transfer Davion Mintz on Friday.

Mintz picked the Wildcats and coach John Calipari one week after announcing his intention to transfer.

"I chose Kentucky because I believe it gave me the biggest platform to demonstrate my skill set, to lead with and without the ball in my hands," Mintz told ESPN. "I want to use my playing experience there to help have an immediate impact on winning games, enjoying a winning culture. I believe that Coach Cal and his leadership puts me in the best position to have an opportunity to play at the next level."

Mintz missed last season after suffering a high ankle sprain in the preseason. In 2018-19, he started 34 games and averaged 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He also started 31 games in 2017-18.

"I've heard the BBN fans are remarkable to play in front of and I'm certainly looking forward to that," Mintz said. "As well as meshing with my new teammates and building a chemistry that can translate into winning games. This, I know, is making me into the best version of me by challenging myself on and off the court every day."

Kentucky has already lost Tyrese Maxey and Ashton Hagans to the NBA draft and is expected to lose Immanuel Quickley and Nick Richards in the coming weeks. The Wildcats also saw Johnny Juzang transfer to UCLA. Calipari does bring in the nation's No. 1-ranked recruiting class, led by three five-star perimeter players, B.J. Boston, Terrence Clarke and Devin Askew.

Mintz announced his commitment to Kentucky at 10:17 a.m. Friday -- a time that holds significance to Mintz.

"Those are numbers that always pop out to me. It doesn't matter the order, they are just always everywhere," he said. "Could be an address, time on the clock in the game, actual time. It's been happening for years. Coach Cal offered me at that time as well. It was almost unbelievable and scary."

Mintz, a 6-foot-3 guard, will provide depth and experience in Kentucky's backcourt. He's ranked No. 33 in ESPN's transfer rankings.