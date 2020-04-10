The Michigan Wolverines landed a key transfer commitment on Friday, as former Columbia Lions guard Mike Smith announced his decision to play for the Wolverines.

Smith also considered Gonzaga, Arizona and Seton Hall before choosing Michigan.

Smith, a 5-foot-11 point guard from Illinois, earned second-team All-Ivy honors after averaging 22.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for Columbia. He was productive during the nonconference season against superior competition, finishing with 23 points and seven assists against Wake Forest; 16 points against Virginia; and 20 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists against St. John's.

Smith started 90 games during his career at Columbia, playing just eight games during the 2018-19 season before suffering a season-ending torn meniscus.

Ranked No. 11 in ESPN's graduate transfer rankings, Smith will compete to start immediately for Michigan next season. The Wolverines lose senior starter Zavier Simpson and saw sophomore David DeJulius enter the transfer portal earlier this week.

Smith joins an incoming group that includes five-star forward Isaiah Todd and ESPN 100 prospects Hunter Dickinson, Terrance Williams and Zeb Jackson. Juwan Howard is also in strong pursuit of uncommitted five-star senior Josh Christopher.