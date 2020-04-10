Yale graduate transfer Jordan Bruner announced Friday that he would play his final season of college basketball at Alabama.

Bruner chose the Crimson Tide over Baylor and Maryland.

A 6-foot-9 power forward from South Carolina, Bruner was one of the most well-rounded players in the Ivy League last season and earned first-team all-conference honors. He averaged 10.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while blocking 48 shots and racking up 29 steals. Bruner expanded his game, making 32 3-pointers for the season and shooting 90% from the free throw line in conference play.

Bruner is still expected to explore NBA draft options, sources told ESPN.

Coach Nate Oats has consistently added pieces this spring for next season, with Bruner following junior college prospect Keon Ellis and freshmen Joshua Primo and Darius Miles. Alabama already had Villanova transfer Jahvon Quinerly sitting out, and four-star forward Keon Ambrose signed with the Crimson Tide in November.